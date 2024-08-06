Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.935-1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.99 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. 1,479,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

