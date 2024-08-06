Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 42,857 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 1,689,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,717 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hayward by 4,616.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hayward by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.