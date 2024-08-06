HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $293.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,283. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $278.63 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.05.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

