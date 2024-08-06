HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $276,000 in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 433.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 154,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:YDEC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 92,268 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

