HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,178,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 55,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

