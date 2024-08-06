HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $535.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.