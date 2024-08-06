HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

