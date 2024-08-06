HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 551,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,037. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.