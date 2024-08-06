Head-To-Head Analysis: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -444.30% -101.66% -77.73% Tenon Medical -445.77% -1,267.31% -181.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and Tenon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.26 million 8.53 -$14.65 million ($0.33) -1.85 Tenon Medical $3.21 million 0.64 -$15.58 million ($6.69) -0.08

Risk and Volatility

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IceCure Medical and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 383.61%. Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 453.71%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Tenon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

