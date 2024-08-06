Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.97

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and traded as low as $19.02. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 48,881 shares changing hands.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
