HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

