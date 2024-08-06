Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Up 7.5%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 103,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 889,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

