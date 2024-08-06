Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,792,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, hitting $207.12. 2,312,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,109. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average is $205.70. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

