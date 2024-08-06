Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.73

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.