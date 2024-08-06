Iain Percival Acquires 161,268 Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Iain Percival acquired 161,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,754 ($99.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504,720.72 ($15,980,473.76).

Trifast Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TRI traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 82.40 ($1.05). 227,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,187. The company has a market cap of £112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,596.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. Trifast plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.80 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.49.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.