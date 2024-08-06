ICON Market Capitalization Tops $127.88 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $127.88 million and $4.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,564,700 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 1,011,530,339.3910396.

