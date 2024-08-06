Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 9.5%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.48. 552,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 822,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMNM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

