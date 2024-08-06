Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,153.35).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.63). 541,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.40. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £377.27 million and a PE ratio of -3,150.25.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

