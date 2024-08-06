Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) Director Robert A. Bedinghaus acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LCNB Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,686. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in LCNB by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the first quarter worth $175,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

