Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $334,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,632.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. 117,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $340.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneWater Marine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.