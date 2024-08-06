Insider Buying: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Purchases 66,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 2,275,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,885. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

