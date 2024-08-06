Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,159. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

