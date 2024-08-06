Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells 4,388 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $22,993.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,821 shares in the company, valued at $454,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National CineMedia Stock Up 19.1 %

National CineMedia stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,624. The stock has a market cap of $607.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $298,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

