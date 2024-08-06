Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 3,784 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.67. 3,182,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

