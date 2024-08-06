Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,369,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,954,605. Intel has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

