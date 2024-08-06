Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 69,714,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,801,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

