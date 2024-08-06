Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 139,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,527. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

