International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.27. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.