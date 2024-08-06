Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.44

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 61186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

