Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.44

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 61186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after buying an additional 9,814,038 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

