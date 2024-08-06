Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $13.38 on Monday, hitting $435.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,140,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,963,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

