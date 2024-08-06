Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

RSP traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,752,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

