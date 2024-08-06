Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Lowered by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 197,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

