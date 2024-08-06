Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 6th (AQMS, ATNM, CMPX, CRBP, HIMS, HRMY, ICE, INTC, MKTX, NCNO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 6th:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aqua Metals Inc alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.