Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently:

8/6/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $228.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $238.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $217.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $245.00.

7/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00.

7/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.93. 56,338,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,562,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

