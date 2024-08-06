iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.00

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58), with a volume of 108772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.58).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities raised shares of iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a yield of 2.08%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

