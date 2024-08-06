Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 885,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,084. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

