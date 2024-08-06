IOTA Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $426.36 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.