iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,860,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 712,195 shares.The stock last traded at $63.58 and had previously closed at $63.46.
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,121,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,617,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.
About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF
The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
