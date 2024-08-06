iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.65

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 70871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $655.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

