iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.18

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 608630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

