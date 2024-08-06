iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.79

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 396345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $529.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

