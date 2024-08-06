iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.28

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 2166643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

