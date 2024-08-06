iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.07

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.07 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 5038384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.