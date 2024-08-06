J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.93

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.