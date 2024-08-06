J. Mehra Sachin Sells 13,439 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.30. 2,758,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,883. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

