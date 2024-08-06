Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10 to $6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.17.

JACK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. 535,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,269. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

