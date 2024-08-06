Jackson Financial (JXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.