Jamf (JAMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jamf has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Jamf’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAMF stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,621.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jamf news, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $66,697.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,725 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

