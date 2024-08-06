JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPIE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 302,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

