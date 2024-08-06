Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

